Stormy July 2020
It has been an extremely stormy day. Sherlock & I barely had a chance to get the plants on the porch watered before the lightning began. Oddly enough Kirk is at the beach & it is sunny there.
29th July 2020
29th Jul 20
Darlene
@liv4pixgmailcom
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
29th July 2020 3:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
storm
,
summer
,
sherlock
,
july
,
2020
,
pandemic
