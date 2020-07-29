Previous
Stormy July 2020 by liv4pixgmailcom
Stormy July 2020

It has been an extremely stormy day. Sherlock & I barely had a chance to get the plants on the porch watered before the lightning began. Oddly enough Kirk is at the beach & it is sunny there.
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

Darlene

@liv4pixgmailcom
