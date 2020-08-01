Hurricane Isaias Prep

We began the day by loading up the remnants of the chicken coop & heading to the landfill ahead of Hurricane Isaias. We cleaned out the garage & picked up potential flying objects. A terrible storm ensued this afternoon & we lost power in the FROG & the pump house. Cable & internet service was lost as well & Spectrum cannot repair it until next week. Greg Herring worked on the electric & Page’s Plumbing handled the well.



We are set for the hurricane - except we will ride this one out without cable, local TV, or Internet. We are living in days gone by.