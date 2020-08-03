Hurricane Isaias Landfall

Another hectic day. The electrician worked a while repairing things from the lightning strike on Sat. Our couch was delivered a day early. Nick & I picked up a new TV from Best Buy to replace the one that was killed in the storm on Sat. Spectrum arrived to restore our cable & internet service ahead of the storm. A splitter at the rear of the house & all our equipment had to be replaced. I was astonished that Brandon had to go to work tonight while tornado warnings were popping all over & a hurricane coming ashore. Kirk took him to work since the Camry sits so low. Hurricane Isaias is making landfall near Wilmington tonight.