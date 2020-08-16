Dinner Out

It is the beginning of Kirk’s vacation. Rebecca went to the beach with us for the first time this summer. Storms skirted around us and we enjoyed a beautiful beach day while it stormed in Wilmington. Kirk caught a variety of fish - pompano, flounder, and spot. We were all looking at the flounder and when we turned around the ocean had taken one of Kirk’s fishing poles and both of his rod holders. Kirk caught his fishing pole by continually casting & walking down the beach, but the rod holders did not reappear.



Kirk and I went out to dinner at Ogden Tap Room. This is the first time I have eaten at a restaurant since March 11th. We ate outside on the patio and were socially distanced from the few patrons who were there. The restaurant made it very simple to access their menu online, but Kirk still used a tangible menu.



Pandemic life in 2020. It is something.