A grounding walk in the park by livealifeofgratitude
A grounding walk in the park

Had a lovely grounding walking the park with the intention of finding a peacock feather.
Had a connected conversation and was given 2 feathers.
It's a blessing when you connect with people and nature.🙏❤️
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Phoenix

@livealifeofgratitude
