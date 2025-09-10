Previous
Mirror, Mirror on the floor by livi7169
2 / 365

Mirror, Mirror on the floor

I used the puddle as a natural mirror to capture my refelction and mood. The black and white contrast adds drama, while the rocks around the puddle frame my reflection and draw your eyes in.
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

Livi

@livi7169
