Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
2 / 365
Mirror, Mirror on the floor
I used the puddle as a natural mirror to capture my refelction and mood. The black and white contrast adds drama, while the rocks around the puddle frame my reflection and draw your eyes in.
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Livi
@livi7169
2
photos
0
followers
0
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
2
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23
Taken
10th September 2025 9:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close