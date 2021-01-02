Previous
Refelctions by livinglifebythesea
1 / 365

Refelctions

I take a walk every day along the beach, best time is when the tide goes out capturing reflections of the landscape and clouds.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Naomi

@livinglifebythesea
