Frida by livinglifebythesea
4 / 365

Frida

Frida making the most of the beach on the first day of a new Lockdown
5th January 2021 5th Jan 21

Naomi

@livinglifebythesea
I live on the south coast of England with my partner, two teenagers, a dog, two cats and two chickens. I came across the 365...
Jan Hall ace
Not a bad place to be locked down by the looks of things. Welcome to 365!
January 5th, 2021  
Naomi
@jantan No not a bad place at all we are really lucky, and thanks for the welcome I was a little nervous at first to start posting, hopefully I will get the hang of things soon.
January 5th, 2021  
Jan Hall ace
@livinglifebythesea I'm sure you will. The best way to immerse yourself in the project is to follow people and comment on their photos. There are some lovely people on this site. I'm looking forward to seeing what kind of art you produce 🙂
January 5th, 2021  
