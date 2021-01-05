Sign up
4 / 365
Frida
Frida making the most of the beach on the first day of a new Lockdown
5th January 2021
5th Jan 21
3
0
Naomi
@livinglifebythesea
I live on the south coast of England with my partner, two teenagers, a dog, two cats and two chickens. I came across the 365...
4
photos
1
followers
1
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
5th January 2021 10:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
#beach
,
#dog
,
#seaside
Jan Hall
ace
Not a bad place to be locked down by the looks of things. Welcome to 365!
January 5th, 2021
Naomi
@jantan
No not a bad place at all we are really lucky, and thanks for the welcome I was a little nervous at first to start posting, hopefully I will get the hang of things soon.
January 5th, 2021
Jan Hall
ace
@livinglifebythesea
I'm sure you will. The best way to immerse yourself in the project is to follow people and comment on their photos. There are some lovely people on this site. I'm looking forward to seeing what kind of art you produce 🙂
January 5th, 2021
