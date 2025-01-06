Previous
My fruit bowl by lizfang
6 / 365

My fruit bowl

I had fun with the shapes and shadows of this fruit bowl. It is a good symbol of the warmth and comfort of home.
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Liz Fang

@lizfang
