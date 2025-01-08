Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
8 / 365
Guardian Angels
It was so uplifting to capture this beautiful moment in the middle of the day. The refractions within the glass butterflies perfectly reflect the beauty of the midday winter light.
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Fang
@lizfang
8
photos
5
followers
5
following
2% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
9th January 2025 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
light
,
glass
,
butterflies
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close