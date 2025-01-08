Previous
Guardian Angels by lizfang
Guardian Angels

It was so uplifting to capture this beautiful moment in the middle of the day. The refractions within the glass butterflies perfectly reflect the beauty of the midday winter light.
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Liz Fang

@lizfang
Photo Details

