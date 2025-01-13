Sign up
Previous
13 / 365
A gift of 柿柿如意
Received a surprise gift: ‘柿柿如意,’ which can be translated as ‘May everything go smoothly, like the ripening of every persimmon.’ Thank you for the lovely and auspicious wish!
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
Liz Fang
@lizfang
13
photos
5
followers
6
following
Views
2
2
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q2
Taken
13th January 2025 3:45pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
photo
,
charm
,
persimmons
Ann 石见
A lovely photo!
January 14th, 2025
