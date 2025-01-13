Previous
A gift of 柿柿如意 by lizfang
13 / 365

A gift of 柿柿如意

Received a surprise gift: ‘柿柿如意,’ which can be translated as ‘May everything go smoothly, like the ripening of every persimmon.’ Thank you for the lovely and auspicious wish!
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Liz Fang

@lizfang
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann 石见
A lovely photo!
January 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact