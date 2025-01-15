Previous
The Flag of Freedom in the Sunset by lizfang
15 / 365

The Flag of Freedom in the Sunset

I took this photo while I was in a parking lot. I looked up and saw the American flag fluttering in the distance under the sunset, and the scene was truly breathtaking.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Liz Fang

@lizfang
