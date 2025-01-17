Previous
Next
Contemporary by lizfang
17 / 365

Contemporary

The candle became my free model, with the light and shadows shifting under a single lamp. Points, lines, and planes intertwine to create an intriguing composition!
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Liz Fang

ace
@lizfang
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact