25 / 365
A Journey of Growth
The first session of the Photography and Art course has ended, and I’ve gained so much. Now, I’m already looking forward to the second session and continuing my learning journey.
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
Liz Fang
ace
@lizfang
Photo Details
Album
Liz's 365
Camera
LEICA Q2
Taken
25th January 2025 8:19pm
Tags
and
,
photography
,
art
