28 / 365
Blue hour magic
Faneuil Hall stands gracefully under twilight, its historic façade glowing in the soft blue hour. Surrounded by the calm of evening, it radiates a timeless charm, inviting all to pause and appreciate the beauty of this iconic Boston landmark.
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
Liz Fang
ace
@lizfang
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Liz’s 365
Camera
LEICA Q2
Taken
26th January 2025 6:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
boston
,
hall
,
“
,
”
,
faneuil
