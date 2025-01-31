Previous
A flowing canvas of color by lizfang
A flowing canvas of color

Sunlight streams through the bedroom window, leaving behind a spectrum of colors, like a flowing scroll of painting.
阳光透过主卧的窗，留下斑斓的色彩，如流动的画卷！
