Celebrating my 1st month in the 365 Project!

I’m thrilled to have completed this month’s challenge! Huge thanks to my photography mentor, Daryl Luk, for the recommendation that helped me develop the habit of shooting and sharing daily.



It hasn’t been easy—carrying my camera, ensuring I have memory and batteries, and capturing those fleeting moments!



Grateful to connect with photography friends, meet new people, and gain inspiration from their work. This journey reminds me to live intentionally, nurture my passions, and embrace creativity. May photography continue to be my guide in discovering, capturing, and creating beauty!