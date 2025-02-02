Sign up
33 / 365
33 / 365
Shades of Expression
Continue exploring the journey with Mark Rothko, delving into his boundless inner world and color fields, while learning to express your emotions through art!
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
0
0
Liz Fang
ace
@lizfang
Photo Details
Album
Liz's 365
Camera
LEICA Q2
Taken
1st February 2025 8:01pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
color
,
field
,
“
,
rothko
,
"mark
