Giving Back in Honor of Veterans
Giving Back in Honor of Veterans

Proud to donate our Toyota Senna minivan to a veteran family with four children today. Heartfelt thanks to the amazing volunteers at Concord second chance cars for making it happen!
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Liz Fang

@lizfang
