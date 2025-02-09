Previous
Creating the infinite through transparency by lizfang
40 / 365

Creating the infinite through transparency

Shaping space and depth with glass—its transparency transforms the world into a vibrant, layered realm of endless possibilities.
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Liz Fang

@lizfang
