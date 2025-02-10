Previous
Steps in the glow by lizfang
39 / 365

Steps in the glow

At Dia Beacon, sunlight streams through glass windows, enveloping drifting silhouettes in a luminous glow, as if they are part of the art.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Liz Fang

ace
@lizfang
Peter Dulis ace
nice in monochrome
February 10th, 2025  
