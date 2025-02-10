Sign up
39 / 365
Steps in the glow
At Dia Beacon, sunlight streams through glass windows, enveloping drifting silhouettes in a luminous glow, as if they are part of the art.
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
Liz Fang
@lizfang
Tags
art
modern
“dia
beacon”
Peter Dulis
nice in monochrome
February 10th, 2025
