Timeless Elegance – MFA Jewelry Exhibition

A masterpiece of craftsmanship, this stunning pearl and diamond necklace radiates luxury and history. Created in 1880, this exquisite piece survived the Nazi looting during World War II. During the Anschluss (Germany’s annexation of Austria), it was treasured as a family heirloom by the Clarice de Rothschild family. Ultimately, its heir, Bettina Looram de Rothschild, donated it to the MFA, ensuring that its history lives on and remains remembered by the world.