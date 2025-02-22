Previous
The power of zero by lizfang
53 / 365

The power of zero

Zero is not emptiness—it’s a beginning. A space for new ideas, fresh perspectives, and infinite possibilities.
Grateful for the joy of bringing imagination to life on canvas.
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Liz Fang

ace
@lizfang
