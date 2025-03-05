Previous
Porcelain Stillness by lizfang
64 / 365

Porcelain Stillness

Delicate latticework, blue-on-white,
light caught in quiet details —
a cup that holds more than tea.
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Liz Fang

@lizfang
