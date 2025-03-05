Sign up
64 / 365
Porcelain Stillness
Delicate latticework, blue-on-white,
light caught in quiet details —
a cup that holds more than tea.
5th March 2025
5th Mar 25
Liz Fang
ace
@lizfang
iPhone 16 Pro Max
8th March 2025 8:12pm
