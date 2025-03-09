Sign up
60 / 365
DUMBO, Straight Out of a Movie
My first visit to DUMBO — the iconic spot where so many Hollywood scenes come to life.
Standing where the Manhattan Bridge frames the Empire State Building… it really does feel like stepping into a film.
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
0
0
Liz Fang
@lizfang
69
photos
17
followers
17
following
