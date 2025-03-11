Sign up
65 / 365
Life as Notes on the Keys
Between black and white, we make choices every day —
like notes falling on keys, composing our own melody！
11th March 2025
11th Mar 25
Liz Fang
ace
@lizfang
Photo Details
Album
Liz’s 365
Camera
LEICA SL2
Taken
8th March 2025 1:19pm
