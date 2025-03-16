Previous
A Tiny Dream, Half-Built by lizfang
70 / 365

A Tiny Dream, Half-Built

This tiny garden house (still in progress) holds big love —
for quiet, cozy, handmade things.
Not done yet, but already full of care.
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Liz Fang

ace
@lizfang
21% complete

