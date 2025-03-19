Previous
Sweet Moments from Afar by lizfang
76 / 365

Sweet Moments from Afar

Thank you for the delicious crème brûlée from Saratoga —
perfect crackle, perfect timing.
Grateful for sweetheart and sweeter treats.
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Liz Fang

@lizfang
