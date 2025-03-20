Previous
Cute, but Not Quite Right by lizfang
77 / 365

Cute, but Not Quite Right

Loved the look, adored the color —
but sadly, couldn’t fit my phone.
Some beauties are just meant to be admired, not kept.
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

Liz Fang

@lizfang
