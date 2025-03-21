Sign up
70 / 365
A Portrait to Remember
My very first oil portrait, painted from a photo by the renowned artist Mr. Jiang.
I’m truly in love with it — a timeless piece I’ll treasure forever.
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
0
0
Liz Fang
ace
@lizfang
76
photos
17
followers
17
following
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
Views
0
Album
Liz’s 365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
15th March 2025 12:17pm
