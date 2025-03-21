Previous
A Portrait to Remember by lizfang
70 / 365

My very first oil portrait, painted from a photo by the renowned artist Mr. Jiang.
I’m truly in love with it — a timeless piece I’ll treasure forever.
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Liz Fang

@lizfang
