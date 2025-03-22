Previous
From MoMA to My Canvas by lizfang
64 / 365

From MoMA to My Canvas

My new piece — a study after Mark Rothko, created after visiting MoMA.
There’s something powerful about standing in front of his work. This was my way of holding on to that feeling a little longer.
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Liz Fang

@lizfang
18% complete

