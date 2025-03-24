Previous
A Bowl of Sunshine by lizfang
81 / 365

A Bowl of Sunshine

Strawberries blushing, tomatoes glowing—
a quiet celebration of color,
freshness, and the joy of simple things.
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Liz Fang

@lizfang
24% complete

