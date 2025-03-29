Previous
Burgundy Crush by lizfang
60 / 365

Burgundy Crush

Waited weeks for this bold burgundy beauty to arrive — totally in love. It won’t fit my camera, but I know the right moment will come.
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

Liz Fang

@lizfang
