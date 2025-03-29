Sign up
60 / 365
Burgundy Crush
Waited weeks for this bold burgundy beauty to arrive — totally in love. It won’t fit my camera, but I know the right moment will come.
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
Liz Fang
ace
@lizfang
62
photos
16
followers
17
following
16% complete
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Liz’s 365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
31st March 2025 6:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
