Kings College-scape

A shot I took in central Cambridge in June 2020 - the city was incredibly empty due to covid. Interesting to see it in black and white as what compelled me to take the photo at the time was the blue summer sky, the fluffy white clouds and the bright green grass. That's my daughter running across the lawn - she can't read the 'Keep off the grass' signs and there were no college staff to tell her off!!