Previous
Next
Bug hotel by lizgooster
38 / 365

Bug hotel

Back to circles with a close up of the bug hotel hanging in a tree in my garden. Can’t see any insects!
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise