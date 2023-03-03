Previous
Art attack by lizgooster
42 / 365

Art attack

Visited an immersive art exhibition/show this evening in London by David Hockney - dizzyingly vibrant, a real treat!
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
katy ace
Awesome and such strong colors! Fabulous photo to get the art AND the people Liz
March 3rd, 2023  
