42 / 365
Art attack
Visited an immersive art exhibition/show this evening in London by David Hockney - dizzyingly vibrant, a real treat!
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
art
,
hockney
katy
ace
Awesome and such strong colors! Fabulous photo to get the art AND the people Liz
March 3rd, 2023
