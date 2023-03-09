Previous
Raindrops on buds by lizgooster
Raindrops on buds

It has been pelting down with freezing rain all day today, with temperatures barely reaching above zero so the brave spring buds had a lot to contend with!
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
