56 / 365
Wellington Arch
Am having a London work day, always great to have an opportunity to see some of the landmarks. Thought black and white was fitting for this one
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
3
0
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
16th March 2023 12:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
monuments
Susan Wakely
ace
It helps to get the perspective and enormity of the arch with the two men jogging through.
March 16th, 2023
JackieR
ace
I have never been here!! Those runners give it scale
March 16th, 2023
moni kozi
ace
This is outstanding in b&w. And as Jackie says: the runners put everything into perspective. Excellent
March 16th, 2023
