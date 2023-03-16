Previous
Wellington Arch by lizgooster
Wellington Arch

Am having a London work day, always great to have an opportunity to see some of the landmarks. Thought black and white was fitting for this one
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Susan Wakely ace
It helps to get the perspective and enormity of the arch with the two men jogging through.
March 16th, 2023  
JackieR ace
I have never been here!! Those runners give it scale
March 16th, 2023  
moni kozi ace
This is outstanding in b&w. And as Jackie says: the runners put everything into perspective. Excellent
March 16th, 2023  
