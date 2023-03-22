Previous
Supersize my blossom by lizgooster
Supersize my blossom

Another magnolia shot. While I love all blossoms, my favourites are magnolia and cherry.
Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Diana ace
Stunning close up of this gorgeous blossom, wonderful dof too!
March 22nd, 2023  
moni kozi ace
Magnificent magnolia!
March 22nd, 2023  
