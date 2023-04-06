Previous
Next
Sign of the times by lizgooster
77 / 365

Sign of the times

We see a lot of these mini robots out delivering from our local mini supermarket. Took a while to get used to them - and to be honest, it still gives me a bit of a start when I see them!
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Wow, not yet seen one - do they knock on one's door?
April 6th, 2023  
katy ace
We haven't anything like that here yet. At least not in my town. I feel certain it didn't mind having its photo taken!
April 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise