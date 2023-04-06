Sign up
77 / 365
Sign of the times
We see a lot of these mini robots out delivering from our local mini supermarket. Took a while to get used to them - and to be honest, it still gives me a bit of a start when I see them!
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
6th April 2023 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shopping
,
robots
Boxplayer
ace
Wow, not yet seen one - do they knock on one's door?
April 6th, 2023
katy
ace
We haven't anything like that here yet. At least not in my town. I feel certain it didn't mind having its photo taken!
April 6th, 2023
