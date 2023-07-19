Sign up
184 / 365
Community reading
I was inspired by
@darchibald’s
photo the other day to take this photo of a ‘little library’ in my old neighbourhood of Walthamstow in London
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
books
,
london
,
walthamstow
moni kozi
This is really nice. It is dynamic so dynamic. I like it very much.
July 20th, 2023
Dave
ace
Thank you for the mention. Beautiful capture.
July 20th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
So sweet. You could tag this for the B&W book challenge. bw-82
July 20th, 2023
