Community reading

I was inspired by @darchibald’s photo the other day to take this photo of a ‘little library’ in my old neighbourhood of Walthamstow in London
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
moni kozi
This is really nice. It is dynamic so dynamic. I like it very much.
July 20th, 2023  
Dave ace
Thank you for the mention. Beautiful capture.
July 20th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
So sweet. You could tag this for the B&W book challenge. bw-82
July 20th, 2023  
