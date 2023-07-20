Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
184 / 365
Coffee time
A nostalgic trip to L'Hirondelle in Walthamstow this week, to visit a dear friend. I spent so much time in this wonderful little coffee shop when I lived in the area. Fond memories.
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
186
photos
19
followers
19
following
50% complete
View this month »
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
18th July 2023 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coffee
,
london
,
walthamstow
,
l'hirondelle
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close