Coffee time by lizgooster
184 / 365

Coffee time

A nostalgic trip to L'Hirondelle in Walthamstow this week, to visit a dear friend. I spent so much time in this wonderful little coffee shop when I lived in the area. Fond memories.
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
Liz Gooster
