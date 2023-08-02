Sign up
196 / 365
Berry early?
We've only just gone into August so it should be feeling like we're immersed in summer, but seeing these berries on a neighbour's rowan tree made me think of autumn.
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
tree
autumn
berries
summer
Susan Wakely
ace
Great pov. It is feeling very autumnal here.
August 2nd, 2023
Dave
ace
Nice dof and detail. Yes the season is changing, birds are starting to flock and the corn is ready for harvest.
August 2nd, 2023
