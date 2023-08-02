Previous
Berry early? by lizgooster
196 / 365

Berry early?

We've only just gone into August so it should be feeling like we're immersed in summer, but seeing these berries on a neighbour's rowan tree made me think of autumn.
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great pov. It is feeling very autumnal here.
August 2nd, 2023  
Dave ace
Nice dof and detail. Yes the season is changing, birds are starting to flock and the corn is ready for harvest.
August 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise