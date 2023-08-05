Previous
Bolt from the blue by lizgooster
200 / 365

Bolt from the blue

Was admiring the view having just arrived at our holiday apartment in the Lake District when I noticed this effect in the window.
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

Susan Wakely ace
The aliens are landing. Enjoy your time away.
August 5th, 2023  
