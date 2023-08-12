Sign up
Previous
207 / 365
Stumped
My eye was drawn to the well-defined rings and the rich green moss growing on this stump.
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
1
0
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
10th August 2023 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
“lake
,
district”
moni kozi
Very nice colours and textures
August 13th, 2023
