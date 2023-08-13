Previous
Raindrops are falling on my leaf … by lizgooster
209 / 365

Raindrops are falling on my leaf …

A more typical rainy day in the Lake District gilded this oak leaf with some pretty drops.
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
moni kozi
I made up a story behind this shot: The life-giving force of water together with the life force of pure green grass will bring the brown dead leaf to life
August 14th, 2023  
Liz Gooster
@monikozi I love your story! The cycle of life and the power of nature.
August 14th, 2023  
