Previous
209 / 365
Raindrops are falling on my leaf …
A more typical rainy day in the Lake District gilded this oak leaf with some pretty drops.
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
2
0
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
leaf
,
rain
,
“lake
,
district”
moni kozi
I made up a story behind this shot: The life-giving force of water together with the life force of pure green grass will bring the brown dead leaf to life
August 14th, 2023
Liz Gooster
@monikozi
I love your story! The cycle of life and the power of nature.
August 14th, 2023
