Just a drop by lizgooster
Just a drop

Following on from my raindrop on an oak leaf, here's another droplet, this time on an (unidentified) green leaf.
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

Liz Gooster

Susan Wakely ace
A great heart shaped droplet. The romance of a droplet when two becomes one.
August 17th, 2023  
