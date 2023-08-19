Previous
Mindful play by lizgooster
215 / 365

Mindful play

My daughter was running & jumping around the splash pad in a local park today but my photo is of an unusually quiet moment! 😂
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
this is so sweet as she meditates in the water!
August 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise