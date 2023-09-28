Sign up
253 / 365
Creative doorway
The venue for my team coaching day was very artistically decorated - this was the door into the main boardroom!
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
doors
,
flowers
,
london
,
art
Lisa Brown
ace
this is very lovely.
September 30th, 2023
katy
ace
That is a very clever decoration elevating the door to art! great shot of the details here
September 30th, 2023
