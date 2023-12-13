Previous
Pine-ing by lizgooster
Pine-ing

We got a Christmas tree at the weekend & brought it in from the garden yesterday. We haven’t decorated it yet, which allowed me to get a close-up look at the pine needles. 🎄🌲
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous detail.
December 13th, 2023  
Olwynne
Stunning shot
December 13th, 2023  
moni kozi
Great detail and focus
December 13th, 2023  
Elisabeth Sæter
Nice
December 13th, 2023  
