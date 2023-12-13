Sign up
Previous
335 / 365
Pine-ing
We got a Christmas tree at the weekend & brought it in from the garden yesterday. We haven’t decorated it yet, which allowed me to get a close-up look at the pine needles. 🎄🌲
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
tree
christmas
pine
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous detail.
December 13th, 2023
Olwynne
Stunning shot
December 13th, 2023
moni kozi
Great detail and focus
December 13th, 2023
Elisabeth Sæter
Nice
December 13th, 2023
